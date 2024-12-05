Local

USGS reports 7.3 earthquake off the coast of Northern California, tsunami warning issued

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A 7.3 earthquake was reported off the coast of California Thursday morning, prompting a tsunami warning.
The earthquake hit about three minutes later, a 5.8 earthquake struck the area of Cobb, California.

The earthquake hit about 100km off the coast of Ferndale, California at 10:44 a.m. on Thursday.

About three minutes later, a 5.8 earthquake struck the area of Cobb, California.

A tsunami warning has been issued for Northern California and parts of Oregon.

