U.S. moves to forfeit Fox Island home allegedly bought with stolen funds from elderly victim

Federal authorities have filed a civil forfeiture complaint against a property on Fox Island, alleging that it was purchased and improved with funds tied to a wire fraud and money laundering scheme, according to court documents filed Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The property, located at 531 6th Avenue, is owned by John S. Winslow, a former financial advisor accused of stealing approximately $920,000 from an elderly client’s accounts.

Authorities claim that Winslow used proceeds from his fraudulent activities to make a down payment on the home, pay the mortgage, and complete renovations, including installing a hot tub and upgrading appliances.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Winslow’s wire fraud scheme began in 2017, targeting an elderly widow whose financial accounts he managed.

Winslow allegedly convinced the woman to transfer funds from her brokerage and bank accounts into his own, often under the guise of higher returns.

By the time his scheme was uncovered, he had funneled nearly $1 million of the victim’s money into his accounts.

The federal complaint details how Winslow used laundered funds, including proceeds from the sale of gold coins, to purchase and improve the Fox Island property.

The funds were traced through a series of financial transactions, including selling the victim’s assets and purchases made using her inheritance.

Winslow was terminated from his position at a financial services firm in December 2021 after admitting to using his client’s funds for personal expenses, including a down payment on the property.

In addition to the home, Winslow is accused of spending the stolen money on a hot tub, landscaping, and other personal expenses.

Federal authorities seek to seize the property under civil forfeiture laws, alleging that it was bought and maintained with the proceeds of Winslow’s fraudulent activities.

Investigators are continuing to trace the funds connected to Winslow’s scheme.

