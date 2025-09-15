U.S. Coast Guard will send team to look for sunken boat near Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has assembled a team from multiple federal agencies to respond to a boat in Bremerton.

The 108-foot World War II-era yacht went underwater in Sinclair Inlet on Sep. 7.

A team that includes have people from Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology, and Washington Department of Natural Resources are going to work on the respose team.

The Coast Guard says that the team has already looked into the environmental impact of the boat.

It was found that the shoreline and wildlife have been affected by the boat sinking.

A team of divers will go under to unplug fuel vents to prevent further ecological impacts.

They are asking other vessels in Sinclair Inlet to keep radio traffic clear and monitor VHF channel 16 while they take care of this incident.

©2025 Cox Media Group