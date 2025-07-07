U.S. Coast Guard sailing ship to visit Seattle, open to the public

SEATTLE — The U.S. Coast Guard’s Barque Eagle will be visiting Seattle and open for public tours on July 9 and 10, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

The ship will be moored at Pier 66 and tickets are not required with free tours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 9 and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 10.

The Barque Eagle was built in 1936 and originally commissioned for the German Navy, it was given to the United States as a reparation after World War II, the release said.

The Eagle is a three-masted sailing ship that serves as a classroom at sea for future officers, the Coast Guard said.

This visit marks the Eagle’s first trip to Seattle since 2008.

