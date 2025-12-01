U.S. Coast Guard helps remove sunken tugboat in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — The tugboat ‘Dominion’ was fully removed from the Bremerton Marina on November 26 after sitting submerged for over a month, according to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 130-foot World War II-era wooden boat sank on September 17 and had been leaking oil and other debris into the water.

During the recovery effort, crews removed over 22,000 gallons of oil/water mix, 190 tons of solid waste/debris, and 60 tons of metal, according to the Coast Guard.

Experts say no wildlife was impacted during the spill.

“This incident serves as a reminder to boat owners to minimize the amount of fuel they store onboard,” said Dave Byers, State On Scene Coordinator for the Washington Department of Ecology. “Oil is toxic to the aquatic environment and can cause harm to Washington’s environmental, cultural, and economic resources.”

