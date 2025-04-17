U.S. Coast Guard finds boat reported missing near Neah Bay, but no sign of three who were on board

NEAH BAY, Wash. — Authorities in Neah Bay are searching for three people who departed on a boat and did not return on Wednesday night, the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest posted on X.

The 15-foot boat was found at Koitlah Point on Thursday, which is near the Westernmost Point of Washington, but there was no sign of the three people who were on board, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard, Washington State Patrol, Washington Fish and Wildlife, and other local agencies are still searching for the three missing people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard command center at 206-217-6001.

