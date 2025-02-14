U.S. Attorney for Western WA fired by Trump Justice Dept.

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Tessa Gorman has been fired amid a flurry of justice department removals by the Trump administration.

The Seattle Times reports her firing was “at the direction of President Donald Trump” specifically, but it’s not entirely clear why Gorman was removed so quickly.

According to a report by the Washington State Standard, Gorman was fired “immediately,” breaking with past practice of new presidential administrations giving federal prosecutors time to resign and leave the posts on their own.

Crime: Mount Vernon police arrest man linked to fatal overdose, illegal firearms

The Department of Justice website for the U.S. Attorney’s office shows Teal Luthy Miller is now acting in her position.

Gorman served more than 15 years in the federal prosecutor’s office in Seattle. Gorman was the first woman to lead the office’s criminal division and first assistant under Nick Brown, former U.S. Attorney.

Crime: King County sees first decline in gun violence since 2018, report shows

“No reason (for the dismissal) was given as far as I know,” a spokesperson told KIRO Newsradio over email.

Gorman replaced Nick Brown when he announced his candidacy for Washington state’s attorney general. She prosecuted suspected human traffickers and large drug running operations up the West Coast.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for comment.

Sam Campbell is a reporter, anchor and editor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Sam on X, or email him here.

©2025 Cox Media Group