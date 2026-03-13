US 2 closed at Stevens Pass, illegally parked cars blocking plows

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says US 2 at Steven Pass is closed because plows are not able to clear the road due to illegally parked cars.

The closure began just before 2 pm at US 2 between mileposts 55 and 85 at Stevens Pass.

WSDOT says their plows are not able to clear the road due to illegally, parked vehicles at the summit.

US 2 Stevens Pass is now closed between milepost 55 and 85 because our plows are not able to clear the road due to illegally parked vehicles at the summit. If you have selfishly chosen to block our crews and first responders, come move your car off the highway. @wspd6pio pic.twitter.com/wXBZtqgwCY — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 13, 2026

WSDOT says, “If you have selfishly chosen to block our crews and first responders, come move your car off the highway.”

No word on when it will be reopened.

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