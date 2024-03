MONROE, Wash. — All lanes and both directions of US 2 are closed in Monroe after a collision Monday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The collision occurred just east of Main Street at milepost 17.

Medical aid, firefighters, and the state patrol are at the location. However, it is currently not known how long the closure will last.

Drivers in the area should consider alternate routes.





©2024 Cox Media Group