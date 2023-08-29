Upper Deck Golf comes to T-Mobile Park

Seattle Mariners fans will have the opportunity to hit golf balls inside T-Mobile Park this fall, Upper Deck Golf announced Tuesday.

The unique experience allows guests to play on the upper decks of ballparks and stadiums across the country, as well as down on the fields.

While playing golf, fans will also be able to grab a bite to eat and drink, listen to live music, and take part in several golf-themed challenges.

Tee times will be available as early as 7 a.m. and run as late as 9 p.m.

Registration opens in late September, but fans can register now for early access. More information can be found here.

