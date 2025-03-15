Winter Storm Warning: Up to 18 inches of snow expected in Cascade Mountains

An estimated 12 to 18 inches of snow is expected in the Cascade Mountains, and officials are warning of extreme winter driving conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the Western Slopes of the Cascade Mountains and passes until 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Skiers planning to hit the slopes this weekend can expect fresh power with the Summit at Snoqualmie estimating 5 to 10 inches of new snow.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is advising extreme caution while driving in the heavy snow conditions.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson posted this video showing a car that went off the road Saturday morning on Snoqualmie Pass.

This is from a bit earlier on #SnoqualmiePass. Extreme winter driving conditions. If you have to travel please please take it SLOW and obey the restrictions. pic.twitter.com/DYCoquIBm7 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 15, 2025

The NWS advises if you must drive, to keep a flashlight, food, and water in your car in case of an emergency and to prepare for possible power outages.

