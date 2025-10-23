UW police detain man after reports of gun turn out to involve lighter shaped like firearm

University of Washington police took a man into custody Thursday morning following reports of an armed person on campus that led to a temporary alert near the Hans Rosling Center for Population Health.

According to UW Alert, witnesses initially reported seeing a man in his 50s, described as possibly unhoused and acting erratically, displaying what appeared to be a gun inside the ground floor of the Hans Rosling Center.

The man left the building walking north along 15th Avenue Northeast.

Shortly after, police received another report of someone possibly armed at a bus stop outside Schmitz Hall.

Officers found a person matching the description and detained him without incident.

After investigating, UW police determined the man was not carrying a gun but instead had a lighter designed to look like one.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.

