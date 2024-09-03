University Street Station, under Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, to be renamed next week

SEATTLE — The rail station under Benaroya Hall, which is home to the Seattle Symphony, will get a new moniker next week.

The University Street Station will be renamed to Symphony Station.

A renaming ceremony will happen at the entrance of the rail station between Second and Third avenues in downtown Seattle on Monday.

The new, distinct name aims to avoid confusion with the University of Washington and U-District stations and provide a more memorable name linked to its location under the symphony’s Benaroya Hall, according to a news release from the Seattle Symphony.

Seattle Symphony President & CEO Krishna Thiagarajan, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Deputy Mayor Greg Wong, and Sound Transit CEO Goran Sparrman will speak at the celebration.

New Symphony Station signage will then be revealed, followed by a performance by Seattle Symphony musicians.

