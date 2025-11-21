Unidentified person killed after getting struck by train in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on Mynorthwest.com

A person was hit and killed by a train near Titlow Beach Thursday night in Tacoma.

Crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to Sixth Avenue and S. Seashore Drive. When they arrived, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to The Tacoma News Tribune, the victim’s name is still unknown. BNSF Railway, the railroad that owns the line, called in to report the collision.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

©2025 Cox Media Group