Unemployed? You are not alone. What you need to know

SEATTLE — Unemployment claims in Washington state have risen, with ongoing claims up 22% year-over-year and initial claims up 8%, according to state officials.

The increase in claims is attributed partially to federal furloughs, private sector layoffs, and the government shutdown, according to Washington Employment Security Department Commissioner Cami Feek.

The state has adjusted its call center hours to help.

“Ongoing claim number tells us that people that are laid off are not finding work again as fast as they may have been in the past,” Feek said.

Dee Rodriguez, a job seeker and single mother, is among those affected by the current job market challenges. She left her previous job when it transitioned from work-from-home to a hybrid model, which did not fit her daughter’s schedule

“I have to find a job to fit her school needs,” she said.

Rodriguez has taken advantage of Washington WorkSource, which offers free resources such as resume help, interview preparation, and connections to training opportunities. Offices are open across the state.

Despite claim numbers rising, Feek said the unemployment rate has remained steady. She says that may partially be due to the government shutdown, which has paused data collection on unemployment rates. She also mentioned that labor participation is down, as more people drop out of the labor market.

Job seekers are encouraged to utilize available resources and remain proactive in their search for employment.

The state is hosting a webinar for federal workers affected by the government shutdown on Friday, Nov 7 at 10 a.m.

If you’re applying for unemployment, the state offers the following tips to help with your application process:

Gather all job and earnings details before starting your application. You will need to have names and mailing addresses of your employers, including part-time and temporary jobs, for the last 18 months. You also need to provide the dates you worked.

Apply and then file weekly. First apply, then file each week you want to get benefits. Do not wait to file weekly while your application or claims are processed.

Make sure the department can reach you. Keep your contact information current.

Frequently check for messages. Check your eServices account, your email, your U.S. Postal Service address and your phone to avoid missing necessary information, requests for more information or deadlines.

Quickly reply if asked for more information. Answer all questions completely and accurately. Reply by the due date to avoid delays or possible loss of benefits.

