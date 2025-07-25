Uber launching pilot program that allows women drivers and passengers to request each other

WASHINGTON — Uber is launching a new pilot program in certain cities that they hope will improve the experience for women--both behind the wheel and for those paying for rides.

The new feature will allow women riders to specifically request a ride from another woman or, just set it as a preference.

Women drivers will have the option to request trips with women riders, including during peak earning hours.

“Across the US, women riders and drivers have told us they want the option to be matched with other women on trips. We’ve heard them—and now we’re introducing new ways to give them even more control over how they ride and drive,” Camiel Irving, Uber’s vice-president of operations, wrote in a press release. A company spokesperson stated, via email, that internal surveys indicate that approximately 75% of women riders support a feature that allows them to connect with women drivers.

In its most recent U.S. safety report, Uber said it received 2,717 reported incidents of the “most serious categories” of sexual assault and misconduct over the previous two years. Currently, there are over 2,300 sexual assault and harassment lawsuits against the rideshare company, according to Forbes.

The company says testing in overseas markets generated overwhelmingly positive feedback.

The feature is rolling out in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Detroit.

It’s unclear if or when it’ll roll out in Seattle.

