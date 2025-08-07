Uber considers massive office lease in Seattle area

SEATTLE — Uber has set its sights on expanding in the greater Seattle area by considering a lease for a 150,000 square-foot building, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

The ride-share company is currently headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is looking to build on its Puget Sound real estate portfolio by eyeing buildings in Seattle and Bellevue.

Uber said it does not plan to relocate from its current Seattle lease, located in the Second and Seneca building at 1191 Second Ave. The company holds a 10-year lease for the 115,000-square-foot, five-floor space.

“We have no plans to relocate from our existing Seattle location,” an Uber spokesperson wrote in a statement, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. “The Greater Seattle area is an important talent hub for Uber, and with all such markets, we regularly review real estate availability and offerings as part of our ongoing business practice.”

Uber is considering spaces in Bellevue’s City Center Plaza and Four106 buildings. Uber could start touring the properties in the coming weeks.

Several other buildings are being considered beyond the office spaces in Bellevue, according to industry sources who asked not to be named.

“They sent counter (offers) to five buildings in the (Bellevue) CBD and for the Spring District Meta sublease,” a source said, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. “As far as I understand, they are considering all options.”

The source mentioned that Uber could lease 120,000 to 150,000 on the Eastside, and move employees from its current Seattle location to Bellevue when the Second and Seneca lease expires in 2029.

The Puget Sound Business Journal contacted CBRE, which represents Uber, inquiring about the potential move. CBRE did not provide comments on the matter.

