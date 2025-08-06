Two water main breaks close roads on Mercer Island, affect nearby homes

A water main break has forced the closure of a section of East Mercer Way and impacted water service to several homes, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue and city officials.

East Mercer Way is on the south end of Mercer Island.

The initial break was reported on the evening of Aug. 5 in the 7700 block of East Mercer Way.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and the road was closed between Southeast 76th Street and the north end of Clarke Beach Park.

Officials say no through traffic is allowed and drivers should use alternate routes.

The closure is expected to last a few days as crews work to assess the damage and reopen the road as soon as possible.

By Wednesday morning, repair crews turned their attention to a second break near the same location.

City officials said the second break affected water service to about five homes.

Water may need to be temporarily shut off to those homes to complete the repair work.

In addition, some homes in the area may notice discolored water during the repair process.

City officials say this is a common side effect when the normal water flow is disrupted, and that the water remains safe to drink.

If the safety of the water supply changes, residents will be notified immediately.

Crews are also checking the surrounding roadway for structural damage and monitoring for any flooding into nearby homes.

No timeline has been provided for when full repairs will be completed.

