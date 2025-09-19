Two teens charged with hate crime in Renton assault that left woman hospitalized

Two teenagers have been charged with felony assault and hate crime offenses in connection with a violent attack in Renton, while two others — another juvenile and an adult — remain under court review, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

Renton police arrested four people after the Sept. 15 assault on Nicholas “Nikki” James Armstrong, a transgender woman who was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Prosecutors charged 17-year-old James Harold Benson and 15-year-old Kobe Aaron Benson with second-degree assault and a hate crime.

Both were arraigned Friday afternoon at the Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center in Seattle.

Court documents described the attack as lasting several minutes and captured on a witness’s cellphone.

Charging documents said the video shows a group of juveniles chasing Armstrong after she left the Renton Transit Center, then surrounding her outside JP’s Barroom.

She was knocked to the ground, choked, kicked and punched repeatedly.

In a hospital interview, Armstrong told investigators, “I didn’t feel like I was taking an ass whooping, I was fighting for my life. I thought they were going to kill me.”

Doctors confirmed she suffered a broken orbital bone, occipital bone and nose, along with significant swelling and bruising.

She also reported difficulty breathing, suggesting possible broken ribs.

Charging papers say the group shouted homophobic and transphobic slurs during the assault.

A police body-worn camera from minutes earlier also recorded one suspect referring to Armstrong dismissively as “He, She, whatever They call themselves.”

Both James and Kobe Benson are accused of delivering multiple kicks and punches to Armstrong’s face, torso and back.

Detectives identified them through their clothing and backpacks, which matched what was seen in the video.

State law requires their cases to remain in juvenile court; prosecutors cannot request they be transferred to adult court.

A third juvenile, age 16, was arrested Thursday and had a first appearance hearing Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors said a charging decision will be made in the coming days.

The fourth person, a 25-year-old man, was booked into King County Jail early Friday.

He also had a first appearance hearing scheduled Friday afternoon at the jail courthouse in downtown Seattle.

