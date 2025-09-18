Seattle transgender woman misidentified as alleged Charlie Kirk shooter

SEATTLE — A transgender woman in Seattle, Michaela, has faced threats and harassment after being mistakenly identified online as the alleged shooter of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Utah Valley University’s campus, leading to widespread speculation and misinformation about the identity of the shooter.

Michaela was wrongfully linked to the crime through a series of tweets she did not make, resulting in her receiving direct threats.

“It has really put things in perspective of how quickly misinformation can spread online,” Michaela said, reflecting on the experience.

Michaela described the impact of the false accusations, stating, “I was accused of Charlie Kirk’s assassination due to being wrongfully linked to a series of tweets that I did not make.”

She emphasized the danger she felt, noting that she only left her apartment to take her dog out until the actual suspect was caught.

The misinformation was exacerbated by posts from George Papadopoulos, a former member of Trump’s foreign policy advisory panel, whose tweets received hundreds of thousands of views.

Michaela expressed frustration that some of these posts remain online, saying, “I started to realize that these accounts didn’t care if I was the person or not.”

She also believes the rhetoric around this shooting is bringing more harm to the transgender community.

“We are not statistically more likely to be engaged in violence. If anything, we are much more statistically likely to be the victim of violence than we are to cause it,” Michaela said.

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware commented on the broader issue, stating, “The internet is an accelerant. It is driving extremism in our country. It’s driving us apart, left and right.”

Despite the threats, Michaela has found solace in the support from her loved ones, sharing, “The amount of support I have gotten is really…it has been touching.”

The FBI has been contacted regarding Michaela’s case and the role of social media in spreading misinformation, but they have not provided a comment at this time.

