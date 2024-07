WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a 2-alarm fire erupted at a Woodinville apartment complex.

Eastside Fire & Rescue first posted on X about the fire at the Campbell Run Apartments, at 13305 NE 171st Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Monday.

Crews had the fire under control within about 25 minutes.

Fire officials said two people were hurt, and one had significant injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

