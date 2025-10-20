Two suspects arrested during early morning South Seattle garage burglary

SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested after attempting to leave the scene of a burglary on Monday, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Police say the burglary took place on Minor Avenue North near Republican Street in South Lake Union during the early morning hours.

Officers responded to the location after receiving reports that two individuals had entered a secured garage and were taking items from a storage area.

One caller said that one of the suspects was carrying a gun.

Police found the suspects as they were trying to leave the scene.

Items stolen from the storage area were seen inside their vehicle.

The two suspects were arrested, and the car was towed from the scene.

Seattle Police say the burglary remains under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group