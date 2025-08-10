Two Seattle eateries make an appearance on top 100 sandwich shops list

Two Seattle businesses made it onto the Top 100 Sandwich Shops list released by Yelp.com for 2025

Both Konvene Coffee and Un Bien made this list based on reviews from Yelp’s website.

Konevene Coffee is a coffee shop located two blocks from Seattle Center, above the QFC on Mercer Street.

Their menu includes sandwiches, breakfast burritos, salads, and hot beverages.

Un Bien is a restaurant with three locations in Ballard, on Seaview Avenue, and Queen Anne.

The restaurant’s focus is on Caribbean cuisine with a list of sandwiches and dishes on its menu.

Both restaurants had several positive reviews from locals and visitors from out of town on the website.

This is the first time that Yelp has created a Top 100 Sandwich Shops list, which they released for National Sandwich Month.

The list features sandwiches from eateries all across the country in celebration of National Sandwich Month.

©2025 Cox Media Group