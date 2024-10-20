Two people shot at memorial service in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — SPD detectives are investigating a double shooting that occurred at a memorial for a woman who was shot and killed on Saturday morning in a Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Police first responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, and attempted lifesaving measures on a 25-year-old woman who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.

Then, shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, 911 received reports of a shooting again in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue. Police arrived and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers took care of her until the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

According to SPD, “Victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.”

A short time later, police say a 29-year-old man walked into Harbor Medical Center with a serious gunshot wound. The man said that he had been shot at in the same memorial located in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue.

According to witnesses, it appears that multiple suspects fired shots at the memorial service, before driving away. Officers searched the area with the assistance of the King County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, but no suspects were found.

Seattle Police Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

