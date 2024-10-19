Woman killed in overnight shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — SPD detectives are investigating a homicide after a 25-year-old woman was shot dead in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Friday night.

According to SPD, 911 callers reported a shooting in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Despite lifesaving measures from both SPD and Seattle Fire Department crews, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time, detectives from the Homicide Unit will be investigating. No suspect is currently in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

