Two People Injured in South Seattle Stabbing

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are looking into the circumstances of two stabbing incidents in South Seattle Friday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers received reports of an injured man running for safety near the 3000 block of South Raymond Street.

EMTs arrived on scene and treated the man for multiple stab wounds. Seattle Fire Department then transported the man to Harborview Medical Center (HMC) in serious condition.

Approximately twenty minutes later, another man arrived at Swedish Hospital with similar injuries. He was later transported to HMC in serious condition as well. Police determined that the events were likely related.

Homicide Detectives have taken over the investigation to determine the unknown cause of the stabbings.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

