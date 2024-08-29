Two people hurt in serious crash in SeaTac area

SEATAC, Wash. — A crash on International Boulevard in SeaTac late Thursday morning sent two people to the hospital.

Puget Sound Fire first reported the crash in the 21000 block of International Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters and medics treated two people for life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of International Blvd are closed at South 208th Street.

“This will be an extended closure while SeaTac Police investigate,” Puget Sound Fire said in an X post at 11:45 a.m.

Both victims were taken to a Seattle-area hospital.

