Two people found dead at a business in Mount Vernon, detectives investigating

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Detectives from the Mount Vernon Police Department are investigating the death of two people who were found inside a business in the 400 block of South 1st Street.

Around 10:02 p.m. on Friday, police answered a call about an overdue person.

Friends and family told police that earlier that day the 24-year-old man went to an appointment in the 400 block of South 1st Street but never returned.

Police then went to the business and found the man’s car in the area.

According to police, other people were on the scene asking about a missing 61-year-old woman who also did not return from an appointment.

When officers checked the building, they found the man and woman dead inside.

Police said both of the deceased had been shot.

Detectives are investigating but said there is no active threat to the public. They do not believe there is any suspect at large.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could help in the investigation to call 24-hour dispatch at (360) 428-3211 or the Mount Vernon Police at (360) 336-6271 during business hours.

©2024 Cox Media Group