PARKLAND, Wash. — Around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, crews from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue answered a call of a fire in a two-story home near 12300 6th Avenue East in Parkland.

Central Pierce Fire said two occupants were able to get out of the home safely.

The occupants were evaluated as a precaution and were cleared of any injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

