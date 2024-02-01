Two people dead at North Bend apartment complex

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Detectives in Snoqualmie are investigating the deaths of two people in North Bend Wednesday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers with the Snoqualmie Police Department said they were investigating the deaths of two people in the 900 block of Stone Brook Drive Southwest, an apartment complex southwest of the outlet malls.

The Coalition of Small Police Agencies Major Crimes Task Force responded to the investigation.

According to police, the incident appears to be isolated.

Snoqualmie Police did not provide any further information, however, KIRO 7 has asked for additional details.

©2024 Cox Media Group