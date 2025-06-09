Two people arrested in Chinatown drug bust

SEATTLE — Two people were arrested during a narcotics operation in the Chinatown-International District on Saturday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

SPD said that a man and a woman, both in their 40s, were seen selling drugs to multiple people around 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Officers arrested both suspects and found that the woman had a felony drug warrant.

Police say they found crack cocaine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, close to $1,000 in cash, and car keys.

Both suspects were booked in the King County Jail and SPD says they are still investigating the incident.

