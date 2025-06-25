Two new cases of measles confirmed in King County, ten total cases in WA so far this year

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Public Health says two new cases of measles have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to ten this year in the state.

A child and an adult family member were found to be infected with measles and visited multiple locations around King County between June 14 and June 20, health officials say.

County officials report that the child had one dose of the MMR vaccine, while the adults’ vaccination status is not known.

The release from King County says the two new cases are not connected to the previous cases of measles confirmed in Washington in 2025 so far.

Officials believe the two became infected when hosting an international traveler who had reported being ill but had since left the country.

In a release, the county emphasized the effectiveness of the MMR vaccine.

"Fortunately, the measles vaccine is very effective. Two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides about 97% protection against getting infected by measles and that protection lasts a lifetime. "

The infected individuals visited the following locations around King County, officials say:

June 14 - Bellevue Fire Station 9 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

June 15 - St. Madeleine Sophie Catholic Parish, Bellevue from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 15 - Lake Union Swim Academy, Seattle from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 18 - Mary Wayte Pool, Mercer Island from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

June 18 - Costco Issaquah from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

June 19 - Overlake Clinics Newcastle Urgent Care, Newcastle

June 20 - Seattle Children’s Hospital

©2025 Cox Media Group