Two men arrested after stealing jewelry worth $8K from Redmond home in October

REDMOND, Wash. — Officers with the Redmond Police Department arrested two men who they believed burglarized a home in Redmond in October.

Jill Green, a public information officer with the department, said on Oct. 13 at about 11 a.m., officers went to a burglary in progress at a home on Northeast 99th Way in Redmond. When officers arrived at the home, the owner said they saw two men steal jewelry on surveillance video. The men then left and drove off in a black Kia.

The owner told officers he went after the two alleged thieves but a witness told officers they saw the suspects get out of the car, toss the stolen jewelry into a nearby bush and run away from the area.

Responding officers searched the area and found the stolen jewelry worth about $8,000, Green said.

Following an investigation, detectives with Redmond PD and Kent Police Department found the suspects, a 21-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, Green said. KIRO 7 is not naming the suspects because they have not been formally charged.

Detectives said they believe the suspects are part of an organized Roma crime group who are allegedly responsible for multiple burglaries in Redmond and surrounding areas, Green said.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has additional information on this case or other cases, call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

