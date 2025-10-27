Two Marysville Police K-9s pass away after years of service

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Police Department and the City of Marysville announced the passing of two of their beloved K-9 officers on Friday.

K-9 Copper, a German Shepherd, and K-9 Steele, a Belgian Malinois, both worked on high-risk operations.

Cooper died during surgery on Oct. 3, and Steele died peacefully on Oct. 16.

The K-9s helped with nearly 400 arrests during their careers with the police department.

They also attended many community events with residents.

Earlier this year, Maryville Police announced that both police dogs would be retiring.

“These dogs weren’t just assets, they were family,” said Chief Erik Scairpon. “Their impact on our department and our city is immeasurable. We grieve their loss deeply and honor the service they gave without hesitation.”

Marysville Police say they plan to hold a service to celebrate and honor the contributions both dogs made during their time with the department.

