Two injured in Lynnwood wrong-way crash

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says two women were injured in a wrong-way crash on State Route 524 in Lynnwood.

A WSP report shows that at around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, a 23-year-old driver was allegedly going the wrong way in the westbound lanes near the intersection of I-405 when they hit an oncoming car head-on.

The 31-year-old driver of the oncoming car couldn’t get out of the way in time, WSP says.

Both drivers were injured and brought to Providence Medical Center.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

