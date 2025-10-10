Two found dead in Spanaway home

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Two people are dead after an apparent shooting in Spanaway late Thursday night.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home along 7th Ave Ct E at around 10:40 p.m. for reports that a man had been shot.

Neighbors told arriving deputies that they had heard several gunshots from the home, and no one was answering the door.

Deputies breached the door and found a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman dead inside the home.

Deputies say a 14-year-old girl was found alive, hiding in a bedroom closet. Deputies confirmed that she was not involved and released her to family members.

Deputy Cappetto added that they don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects, and the incident was contained to the home.

©2025 Cox Media Group