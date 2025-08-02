Two pursuits that started in King County end with help of State Patrol aircraft

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says its patrol aircraft, “Smokey” helped lead to the arrest of two reckless drivers on Friday night.

One driver of a pickup truck was reported to 911 for driving recklessly on I-5 near Tukwila.

When troopers tried to pull the truck over, the driver sped away and “Smokey” followed it until more units could respond, WSP says.

The truck was disabled in Fife after trying to squeeze between two cars and the driver was arrested for eluding, DUI, and other warrants.

The WSP plane was then called to another possible DUI after a trooper reported seeing a car going over 100 miles per hour on I-5 in Federal Way.

State Patrol says “Smokey” tracked the call to Ellensburg and troopers set a spike strip ahead of the car, where it lost a rim and drove into a field.

That driver was arrested for eluding and said he drove from police out of, “pure stupidity.”

🚨🛩️ Smokey Handles 2 Pursuits last night; 2 Drivers off to Jail.



1 - A 911 caller advised of a pickup driving erratically that was possibly DUI on I-5 near Tukwila. Troopers attempted to stop it and it fled. Smokey (WSP Aircraft) took over for safety and units terminated. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 2, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group