Two dead, one missing after group is swept over Oregon waterfall

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says two women are dead following an accident at Dillon Falls.

On Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office says a group was swept over the falls on the Deschutes River, about 10 miles from Bend.

One woman was confirmed dead, and three people were rescued from the river. On Monday, law enforcement confirmed that divers recovered a second body. One more member of the group is still missing.

A human remains detection K-9 is helping with the search.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

“The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the families affected and remains committed to exhausting all possibilities in the ongoing search effort,” the department shared online.

©2025 Cox Media Group