Two hospitalized, one arrested after shooting at Fife motel

FIFE, Wash. — Two people are in the hospital in critical condition, and one person has been arrested following a shooting at a Fife motel.

The police department says both are in critical condition.

It all started a little after 1 a.m.

The police department says officers were called to the Motel 6 for some kind of commotion.

Fife Police Chief Doug Newman told KIRO 7 News that Tacoma police called his department about the victims, who were found in a car in their city – which is about ten minutes away.

Police believe the two were shot in some kind of confrontation in the motel parking lot.

Chief Newman told KIRO 7 that initially they took four men and one woman into custody – but only one person was ultimately arrested.

The chief said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

©2025 Cox Media Group