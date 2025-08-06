Two crashes near Tacoma Narrows Bridge cause backups for drivers

TACOMA, Wash. — Drivers headed from Tacoma to Gig Harbor found themselves stuck in some serious traffic Wednesday morning.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say it’s because of two crashes on State Route 16.

The first crash happened a little after 10 a.m. near South 12th Street.

Two cars were involved, and nobody was hurt.

However, troopers say a car that was quickly approaching the crash slammed on the brakes and was hit from behind by another vehicle.

There were serious injuries, but troopers haven’t said how many people were hurt.

All lanes have since reopened. No word what caused the first crash.

