Two children returned to their mother after alleged kidnapping in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Cle Elum Police Department says a suspect has been arrested after allegedly kidnaping two children on Friday night.

Just before midnight, the Monroe Police Department requested assistance from Cle Elum PD and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office to reports of a domestic violence incident.

Police say they believed two children had been kidnapped near Cle Elum.

Officials with Monroe PD were about to issue an Amber Alert when they heard that the two children were later found by Cle Elum PD and Kittitas deputies.

The kids were found unharmed and authorities returned them to their mother, according to police.

The suspect was processed for DUI and arrested, Cle Elum PD said.

