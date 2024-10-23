Two charged in multi-state iPad scam, amassing at least $163K before being arrested

Local authorities helped bust a multi-state scam in which suspects reportedly used fake iPads to obtain thousands of dollars in refunds.

According to charging documents, two suspects are accused of purchasing real iPads from Target stores, before placing “counterfeit iPads” back into the boxes, resealing them, and returning them for a full refund onto a Target gift card.

Prosecutors claim they used at least 140 iPads to amass at least $163,000 in refunds.

One of the suspects was arrested in Mount Vernon and another in Queens, New York.

In Washington, they’re accused of hitting stores in Richland, Kennewick, and Yakima.

Both are facing multiple charges, including - but not limited to - conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and transportation of stolen goods.

©2024 Cox Media Group