Two bystanders caught in crossfire during shooting outside Parkland bar

PARKLAND, Wash. — Two people were injured in a shooting outside of a Parkland bar early Sunday.

Deputies are searching for a male suspect.

Just after 2 a.m., Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies at the Parkland Precinct heard several gunshots coming from the Lady Luck Steakhouse across the street at 14100 Pacific Ave S.

A 37-year-old man was grazed by a bullet and 30-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“All of a sudden just an argument, this guy heard an argument or something like that and then all of a sudden,” said deputies on bodycam video.

Sgt. Darren Moss told KIRO 7 it started as an argument that quickly escalated when a man pulled out a gun and started shooting.

“He didn’t strike the person he was intending to shoot, and he hurt two people who had nothing to do with this,” Moss said.

Deputies say the two victims were innocent bystanders struck by gunfire.

“It’s really ridiculous to see this because this kind of behavior is just really cowardly, I’d say. If you get into a fight or whatever it is, whether you win or lose, take your beating and walk away,” said Moss.

Moss hopes the gunman responsible comes forward and understands that many peoples’ lives were at risk.

“Pulling out a gun to try to one up the other person, all it does is create more problems, creates havoc in our community and you’re gonna end up in jail,” Moss added.

Deputies recovered a stolen gun from Seattle.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

©2024 Cox Media Group