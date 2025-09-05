Two brothers arrested during drug bust in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — Two brothers were arrested in a custom auto body garage during a drug bust in the Chinatown-International District, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The garage where the arrest is located is on Jackson Street, near 7th Avenue South, on Wednesday.

During the bust, several guns, ammunition, cocaine, methamphetamine, over $6,000, an electric bike and two digital scales were recovered.

The two brothers, who are 42 years old and 48 years old, were arrested after the SPD conducted surveillance on the garage.

Police say they saw multiple drug users go in and out of the garage to buy meth.

The SPD Community Response Group (GRU) served warrants to the two brothers.

They were both booked in the King County Jail on drug charges.

General Investigations Unit detectives say they will refer charges for one of the brothers to the King County prosecutor’s office for using the business to sell drugs.

