Two arrested for squatting in basement of Chelan County Airbnb

MANSON, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for allegedly camping out in the basement of an Airbnb in Manson, where they didn’t have permission to be.

Deputies responded to a call about potential trespassers at a home on Lakeshore Drive. The owner of the property used the home as an Airbnb and stated that no one was supposed to be there, but the property was for sale.

When deputies went to the property, they were let into the home by the caretaker. When they entered, they saw the home had been broken into, and it appeared that several people were staying in the basement, but were not currently there.

While deputies were on scene, a vehicle that matched the description of one of the people staying at the home drove by.

Deputies were able to catch up to the suspect and stop them.

Through their investigation, they identified the two subjects in the vehicle as the same suspects who were in the house: a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

Both were arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for violations of residential burglary.

The 20-year-old was also arrested for driving with a suspended license, as well as for other outstanding warrants.

