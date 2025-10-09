Two arrested in South Lake Union armed robbery investigation

SEATTLE — Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Seattle’s South Lake Union earlier this week, police say.

On Tuesday, October 9, at around 10:15 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers met with the 26-year-old victim of an apparent armed robbery along Terry Avenue North.

Police say the victim described the suspects as dressed in black clothing, wearing masks. At gunpoint, they demanded his belongings and stole his phone, wallet, house keys, and backpack.

The suspects ran off before police arrived, but officers found three men matching the description of the suspects exiting a tent near Cascade Park.

The suspects tried to run again, and officers were able to catch two of them, a 20-year-old and a 24-year-old.

The third suspect got away, and police did not find him.

Using surveillance photos, police confirmed that the two men they arrested were the right suspects. Police say the footage also showed one of the men pointing a gun at the victim during the robbery.

Police got the victim’s wallet back, along with a lighter shaped like a realistic-looking gun. Officers also found 2.4g of meth, two knives, and black ski masks on the suspects.

The suspects were both interviewed by robbery detectives and booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Robbery.

