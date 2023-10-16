Two arrested in Friday Harbor ferry line for DUI, threatening deputy

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — Two people were arrested in the Friday Harbor ferry line on Friday.

Deputies from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Friday Harbor ferry landing after hearing about a possibly impaired driver.

They say that the female driver’s partner was allegedly making threatening & racist remarks toward one of the crew members.

After a DRE evaluation, the driver was arrested for DUI.

Her partner was also arrested for threatening to kill the arresting Deputy.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

“Great job to all the Deputies involved and to Deputy Norton for already putting his DRE Certification to use for the safety of our community,” said Sheriff Eric Peter.

Arrest of two individuals arriving on Ferry in Friday Harbor- 10/13/23- Recent DRE certification already proving to be... Posted by San Juan County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 15, 2023

