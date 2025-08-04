Two arrested following crash after road rage shooting in West Seattle

WEST SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says two 19-year-old men were arrested after allegedly assaulting a man in a road rage incident on Sunday in West Seattle.

A 54-year-old man told officers that the two men confronted him after pulling out of a parking lot near Harbor Avenue Southwest and Southwest Spokane Street, SPD said.

One suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face while the other pulled out a gun. Police say the 54-year-old man tried to drive off, but he was punched again and heard a gunshot, but told officers he was not hit.

The man called 911 and followed the suspects as they drove away.

SPD says the two crashed soon after on SR 509 near South Cloverdale Street.

The driver was arrested for assault and DUI, while the passenger was arrested for assault, police said.

Back at the scene of the shooting, officers found casings and bullet holes in the victim’s car.

Police also found a bag of bullets near the crash site, but say the gun was not found.

SPD aks anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

