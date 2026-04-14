Two arrested after targeting the elderly and stealing jewelry, Bellevue Police say

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) says two people were arrested after they allegedly targeted members of a senior living center and stole high-value jewelry from their possession.

The two suspects are allegedly part of a larger crime organization that police have been investigating since the summer of 2024, BPD said.

On April 8, police responded to an incident near 23rd Avenue South and South 312th Street in Federal Way, where detectives reportedly saw both suspects targeting victims at the senior living facility.

Police say the pair approached their victims, used deceptive tactics in stealing the jewelry, and left the seniors unaware that the items were stolen until the suspects had already left.

Both drove off in a white Honda Accord and continued the thefts at a nearby grocery store before driving to Kirkland, a press release said.

Police followed and stopped the car near Northeast 85th Street and 123rd Avenue Northeast and arrested both suspects.

They were booked into the King County Jail, facing charges of robbery and theft, according to Bellevue Police.

BPD is warning the public to always exercise caution when being approached by strangers and to call 911 if they see an incident of theft.

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