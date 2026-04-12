Man arrested in Lynnwood theft sting operation

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says a 35-year-old man was arrested as part of an organized theft sting operation on March 26.

Over four hours, deputies investigated five different thefts in Lynnwood.

One incident involved an Everett man after he was seen stealing liquor from a Fred Meyer grocery store, SCSO said.

He tried to run from deputies after being told to stop but was later arrested after a chase, the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

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